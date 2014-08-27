Novo Nordisk buys production plant in New Hampshire

Danish diabetes care giant Novo Nordisk (NOV: N) said today that it has acquired a manufacturing facility in West Lebanon, New Hampshire, USA, from Olympus Biotech. The companies have agreed not to disclose the financial terms of the transaction.

The facility was established in 1989, expanded in 2003-2006 and acquired by Olympus Biotech in 2011. It has been used primarily for mammalian cell manufacturing until production was phased out earlier this year.