Novo Nordisk invests 500 million Danish kroner in expanding tablet production in Denmark

Danish diabetes care giant Novo Nordisk (NOV: N) today announced plans to invest 500 million Danish kroner ($81.6 million) in expanding facilities at its production site in Måløv, Denmark.

The facility currently manufactures products for oral diabetes treatment and will be expanded to ensure capacity for future production of these products. The project is expected to be completed in 2022, the company noted.

“This investment in our production facilities in Måløv is an important step in building and ensuring future capacity for production of Rybelsus (oral semaglutide). Måløv is currently our cornerstone in the production of oral semaglutide, and it is critical that we invest timely in capacity expansion to meet the future demands,” said Henrik Steen Jensen, corporate vice president for Novo Nordisk oral semaglutide production.