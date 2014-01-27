Novo Nordisk launches diabetes collaboration focused on integrated care with London partners

A unique collaboration between leading London hospitals and Danish insulin giant Novo Nordisk (NOV: N) launched the i3-diabetes program today, which aims to put people with diabetes at the center of their care by integrating specialist services around their needs.

The collaboration involves Novo Nordisk working with King’s Health Partners Academic Health Sciences Centre, comprising King’s College London and Guy’s and St Thomas’, King’s College Hospital and South London and Maudsley NHS Foundation Trusts. The program aims vision is to develop a new model of specialist diabetes care, integrated with community and primary care, which will deliver better outcomes for people with diabetes treated at King’s Health Partners, transforming specialist care in the evolving National Health Service (NHS) and economic environment. i3-diabetes is thought to be the first collaboration of its kind between an academic health science center and a pharmaceutical company to address the challenges people with diabetes face in an area of the UK that has higher than average levels of social deprivation.

Five-year program