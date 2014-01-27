Novo Nordisk launches diabetes collaboration focused on integrated care with London partners

A unique collaboration between leading London hospitals and Danish insulin giant Novo Nordisk (NOV: N) launched the i3-diabetes program today, which aims to put people with diabetes at the center of their care by integrating specialist services around their needs.
The collaboration involves Novo Nordisk working with King’s Health Partners Academic Health Sciences Centre, comprising King’s College London and Guy’s and St Thomas’, King’s College Hospital and South London and Maudsley NHS Foundation Trusts. The program aims vision is to develop a new model of specialist diabetes care, integrated with community and primary care, which will deliver better outcomes for people with diabetes treated at King’s Health Partners, transforming specialist care in the evolving National Health Service (NHS) and economic environment. i3-diabetes is thought to be the first collaboration of its kind between an academic health science center and a pharmaceutical company to address the challenges people with diabetes face in an area of the UK that has higher than average levels of social deprivation.
Five-year program
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze