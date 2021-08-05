Novo Nordisk lifted by strong 1st-half sales and net profit

Danish diabetes care giant Novo Nordisk’s (NOV: N) shares closed up nearly 5% at 611 Danish kroner yesterday, as it reported financials for the first half of 2021, showing that sales increased by 5% in kroner and by 12% at constant exchange ratels (CER) to 66.8 billion kroner $10.65 billion).

Sales in International Operations increased by 7% in kroner (13% at CER), and sales in North America Operations rose by 1% in kroner (11% at CER).

Net profit for the six months came in at 24.75 billion kroner, up 10%, while diluted earnings per share were 10.71 kroner, a rise of 12%. Novo Nordisk’s shares were up a further 3.8% to 634.40 kroner by late morning today.