Sunday 11 January 2026

Novo Nordisk looks set for leading position in obesity market, says analyst

Pharmaceutical
4 March 2021
novo_nordisk_big

Danish diabetes care giant Novo Nordisk (NOV: N) last month released impressive data from its Phase IIIa STEP1 trial for semaglutide, a glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist, in a bid to strengthen its position as the market leader in obesity.

There is a clear unmet need in the market for more efficacious and convenient therapies, says GlobalData, a data and analytics company.

Current therapies mostly function as appetite-suppressors that are orally administered several times a day and often have poor efficacy. Despite some safety concerns, regarding predominately gastrointestinal adverse events, the unprecedented efficacy data from the STEP1 trial demonstrates that semaglutide has the potential to become the leading marketed therapy for obesity.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Obesity market a challenge to penetrate, says analyst
27 March 2018
Pharmaceutical
Positive new trial results for obesity treatment Saxenda in early responders
17 May 2017
Pharmaceutical
More positive data for semaglutide in weight loss
24 March 2021
Pharmaceutical
Amgen's AMG-133 on a trajectory to compete with Novo Nordisk and Lilly in obesity space
23 December 2022


Company News Directory



More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Vanda’s sNDA for Hetlioz rejected again by FDA
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze