Novo Nordisk recalls some NovoMix 30 insulin products in Europe

Danish insulin giant Novo Nordisk (NOV: N) said on Friday that it is recalling certain batches of its prefilled insulin product NovoMix30 FlexPen for the treatment of diabetes in Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Iceland, Luxemburg, Netherlands, Norway and Slovakia.
Also, in Ireland and the UK, three batches of NovoMix30 Penfill are being recalled. Other countries in the European Union might have received the affected batches through parallel distribution.
EMA recommendations
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze