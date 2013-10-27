Novo Nordisk recalls some NovoMix 30 insulin products in Europe

Danish insulin giant Novo Nordisk (NOV: N) said on Friday that it is recalling certain batches of its prefilled insulin product NovoMix30 FlexPen for the treatment of diabetes in Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Iceland, Luxemburg, Netherlands, Norway and Slovakia.

Also, in Ireland and the UK, three batches of NovoMix30 Penfill are being recalled. Other countries in the European Union might have received the affected batches through parallel distribution.

EMA recommendations