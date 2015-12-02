Novo Nordisk says new data for Ryzodeg shows positive results for type 2 diabetes

Danish insulin giant Novo Nordisk (NOV: N) has said a new analysis showed Ryzodeg (insulin degludec/insulin aspart) achieved successful glycemic control with significantly lower rates of hypoglycemia and nocturnal hypoglycaemia in patients with type 2 diabetes versus BIAsp 30 and/or a basal-bolus regimen of insulin degludec and insulin aspart.
Helena Rodbard, presenting author of the analyses, said: “Managing hypoglycemia while also achieving optimal glycemic control are important considerations when selecting a treatment regimen. These findings are especially relevant in the era of personalized medicine, and provide valuable assistance to the clinical use of Ryzodeg in patients with type 2 diabetes.”
The findings were presented today at the 23rd World Diabetes Congress of the International Diabetes Federation (IDF).
