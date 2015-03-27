Novo Nordisk to debut NovoEight in the USA for hemophilia A

Danish diabetes care giant Novo Nordisk (NOV: N) today announced that it will launch NovoEight (turoctocog alfa; antihemophilic factor [recombinant]) in the USA for people living with hemophilia A.

Novo Nordisk plans to make NovoEight available by mid-April 2015. The product will join a market sector valued at around $5 billion a year.

"Hemophilia patients have unique, individualized needs, so it is critical for them to have access to different therapies," said Roshni Kulkarni, Professor of Pediatric Hematology/Oncology and Director of Pediatrics at the Centers for Bleeding and Clotting Disorders, Michigan State University, adding: "Today's patients are looking for options that fit into their busy lives, and it's encouraging to see new treatment options that further serve patients within the bleeding disorders community."