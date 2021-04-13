Novo Nordisk to launch new production of fast-acting insulin at its Russian plant in June

Danish diabetes giant Novo Nordisk (NOV: N) will launch new production of a fast-acting insulin at its Russian plant in the Kaluga region in June, according to recent statements by the company and some local media reports.
It is reported the new drug will have a patent protection until 2028 and will have no analogues in the domestic market. The launch of the new insulin will be part of the ongoing modernization and expansion of the Kaluga site of the company.
Financial and other details of the project are not disclosed.
