NSAIDs linked to higher CV risks in patients with osteoarthritis

7 August 2019
While non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) can help to control the pain and inflammation in individuals with osteoarthritis (OA), a new study suggests that NSAIDs contribute to cardiovascular side effects in these patients.

The study matched 7,743 OA patients with 23,229 non-OA controls. The risk of developing cardiovascular disease among people with OA was 23% higher compared to those without OA. Among secondary outcomes assessed in the study, the risk of congestive heart failure was 42% higher among people with OA compared to those without OA, followed by a 17% greater risk of ischemic heart disease and a 14% greater risk of stroke.

Investigators found that approximately 41% of the increased risk of cardiovascular disease among people with OA was mediated through their NSAID use. NSAIDs also played a substantial role in developing the study’s secondary outcomes.

NSAIDs' link to heart failure should be kept in context, UK's NHS says
FDA strengthens warning of increased chance of heart attack or stroke with NSAIDS
