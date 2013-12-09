Nuevolution appoints Ton Berkien as chief business officer

Denmark-based small molecule lead discovery company Nuevolution A/S has appointed Ton Berkien as Chief Business Officer from January 1.
Mr Berkien, who is former acting Head of Corporate Development/M&A at Takeda/Nycomed, will lead Nuevolution’s commercial and business development efforts and will play a key part in the strategy planning.
Nuevolution chief executive Alex Gouliaev said: “The appointment of Ton has been made at a strategically important point in time for Nuevolution. During 2014, Nuevolution will be in a position to out-license its first internal programs and further programs will rapidly follow. We are very pleased that Ton has accepted to join us and look forward to benefit from his expertise in the commercialization of Nuevolution's internal programs.”
