Numab reacquires advanced asthma compound from Sucampo

Privately-held Switzerland-based Numab AG, a company focused on the discovery and development of innovative antibody-based therapeutics, has reacquired the rights to ND003, a bispecific anti-IL5RxCD3 antibody fragment for the targeted lysis of eosinophils in severe asthma, from a European of US drug firm Sucampo Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: SCMP), under a deal signed in 2011.

“ND003 is being developed for topical administration to the lung in patients suffering from severe asthma,” said David Urech, chief scientific officer and co-chief executive of Numab, adding: “Current marketed or development stage antibody drugs in severe and refractory asthma are given systemically and fail to effectively reach the lung tissue. Based on its targeted and highly potent mechanism of action ND003 is developed to overcome these challenges and is poised to greatly reduce the morbidity and mortality of severe asthma sufferers. Together with our autoimmune disease program ND007 we now have two potential breakthrough drugs in our pipeline.”



IL5R as a target, and the depletion of eosinophils have already been clinically validated in asthma (for instance with benralizumab). However, an important differentiator of ND003 is that it is given topically and therefore likely to more effectively deplete eosinophils in the lung. Other drugs targeting eosinophils are given systemically, and are only partially successful at eradicating eosinophils in the lung. Lung-resident eosinophils play a critical role in severe asthma.



ND007 targets Th17 cells and is being developed for the treatment of chronic inflammatory disorders. Numab is currently raising a series A financing to advance ND003 and ND007 to their next value inflection points.