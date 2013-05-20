Number of new PBS medicines in Australia hits 20-year low

The number of new medicines listed on the Australian Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme (PBS) in 2011-12 was the lowest for 20 years, according to a new report released today (May 20) by the Centre for Strategic Economic Studies and commissioned by the pharma trade group Medicines Australia.

The Impact of Further PBS Reforms study also found that reforms to the PBS agreed between the Commonwealth and Medicines Australia over the last decade will deliver up to A$18 billion ($18 billion) in savings.