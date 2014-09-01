Friday 9 January 2026

Numbers of clinical trials in Denmark have stabilized

Pharmaceutical
1 September 2014
denmark-big

New figures from Danish pharmaceutical industry trade groups Lif and Dansk Biotek reveal that 296 clinical drug trials were in progress in Denmark in 2013. It would appear that the sharp drop in the number of clinical drug trials seen between 2007 and 2010 has now finally come to an end, with stability returning to the area over the past two years. The Lif and Dansk Biotek say they are pleased at this development.

"After having seen a 30% decline, there is now hope that companies can again attract and run more clinical drug trials in Denmark. That is good news for companies, the health service and especially patients," reports Jakob Bjerg Larsen, chief consultant, Lif, on the basis of the survey run by Lif and Dansk Biotek amongst their members.

"When clinical drug trials are run in Denmark, it helps create the basis for the development, safety and quality of the modern new drugs used in the health service. It is in everybody's interest that companies have the opportunity to attract trials to Denmark and in so doing, ensure the involvement of Danish doctors and patients," he explains.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
Biotechnology
Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026
Engitix adds $25m to fuel ECM-driven push in cancer and fibrosis
8 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze