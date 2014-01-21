NuPathe accepts Teva’s higher counter bid, rejecting Endo offer

Israel-based Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA) seems set to bag ownership of US drugmaker NuPathe (Nasdaq: PATH), which was already in a deal to be acquired by Endo Health Solutions (Nasdaq: ENDP), with the company accepting Teva’s higher bid first announced earlier this month (The Pharma Letter January 9).

Shares of NuPathe, which leapt 37% to $4.43 when the counter bid from Teva was first mentioned, fell 6.6% to $4.09 in early trading today (January 21).