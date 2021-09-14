Nuvectis Pharma buys rights to drug with unique mechanism of action

New Jersey, USA-based precision medicine company Nuvectis Pharma has licensed exclusive worldwide rights to a novel small molecule being developed by the University of Edinburgh, in the UK.

Designated NXP900, the SRC/YES1 inhibitor was discovered at the Cancer Research UK Edinburgh Centre and is expected to commence IND-enabling studies later this year.

The firm believes NXP900 has potential to combat cancer with a unique mechanism of action, blocking both the catalytic and scaffolding functions of the SRC kinase.