Nycomed agrees to 9.6 billion euros takeover by Takeda

Despite just yesterday again saying that it "has not agreed to any such an agreement," this morning Takeda (TSE: 4502) declared that it has in fact reached an accord to acquire Swiss independent drugmaker Nycomed, in a deal valuing the Zurich-headquartered company at 9.6 billion euros ($13.68 billion) on a cash-free, debt-free basis.
The boards of directors of each company unanimously approved the transaction, which is expected to be completed within 90 to 120 days, making Nycomed a wholly-owned subsidiary of Takeda, Japan’s largest pharmaceutical firm, subject to antitrust clearance. The purchase would exclude Nycomed's US dermatology business, which had sales of 332.9 million euros last year.
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