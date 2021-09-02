Wednesday 17 June 2026

Obituary – P Reed Maurer

Pharmaceutical
2 September 2021

It is with much sorry that we announce the death, on August 30, of our long-time associate P Reed Maurer.

He fought and won several brave health battles in recent years, the end, however, was sudden and unexpected, his family has told us.

Mr Maurer, who was chairman of International Alliances Limited and has a background in big pharma management, ranked writing as one of his hobbies. This resulted in regular contributions to The Pharma Letter. His thoughtful insights and wit were appreciated by our readers and will be missed.

I have known Reed for nearly 40 years, and on my early visits to Japan, he made a great contribution to my knowledge and liking of the wonderful Japanese culture and cuisine, as well as helping me meet important people in the pharma sector.

Mr Maurer has lived and worked in Japan since 1970. He ran the Eli Lilly, then Merck & Co, operations in Japan until 1986. From 1987 to 1993 he represented the US PhRMA and founded International Alliances Ltd in 1989.

Our sincere condolences go to his family.

Barbara Obstoj-Cardwell

Managing editor

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
A humerous take on what could be happening in Japan’s Pharma
24 August 2019
Pharmaceutical
Takeda re-aligns marketing system in Japan
24 February 2014
Pharmaceutical
Japan becoming place to innovate, says CPhI
26 March 2019
Pharmaceutical
Karima Boubekeur leaves AstraZeneca to head innovation at Tillotts
3 September 2018


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Protillion and Merck & Co sign AI drug discovery pact
Biotechnology
Protillion and Merck & Co sign AI drug discovery pact
16 June 2026
Biotechnology
Moderna prepares for multiple product launches
16 June 2026
Generics
Cancer drug shortage in India: platinum prices push chemo to the brink
16 June 2026
Biotechnology
Soleno Therapeutics presents new Vykat XR data at ENDO
16 June 2026
Pharmaceutical
Takeda’s oveporexton shows broader benefits in Phase III narcolepsy studies
16 June 2026
Biotechnology
Lonza licenses dual-payload ADC technology to Antharis for GI cancer programs
16 June 2026
Biotechnology
Dimerix out-licenses DMX-200 to Everest for Asian markets
16 June 2026


Company Spotlight

A Cambridge, Massachusetts-based gene-editing company whose CRISPR/Cas9 platform has now delivered the first positive Phase III data for an in vivo gene-editing therapy, with a BLA filed for lonvoguran ziclumeran in hereditary angioedema.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2026

 |  Headless Content Management with Blaze