October 2020 pharmaceutical M&A round-up

US pharma major Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) announced October's biggest deal with its $13.1 billion acquisition of USA-based drug developer MyoKardia (Nasdaq: MYOK).
BMS was not the only large company to reveal a sizeable acquisition in the month, with Germany's Bayer (BAYN: DE) spending big on US biotech Asklepios BioPharmaceutical (also known as AskBio), and Novartis (NOVN: VX) and Astellas (TYO: 4503) involved in smaller deals.
Our table below details the month's M&A activity in pharma:
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze