OKYO Pharma announces OK-101 success in Phase II

US clinical-stage company OKYO Pharma’s (Nasdaq: OKYO) shares rose 5.7% to $1.86 pre-market today, as it announced additional key findings from analyses of the clinical data set from the 240 patient Phase II, randomized, double-masked, placebo-controlled trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of OK-101 (0.05%) ophthalmic solution in patients with dry eye disease (DED).
These new findings include:
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