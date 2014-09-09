Friday 9 January 2026

Oliver Siegel appointed chief operating officer at AFFiRiS

Pharmaceutical
9 September 2014
affiris-big

Oliver Siegel has been appointed as chief operating officer at Austrian vaccine specialist AFFiRiS AG, where he will take responsibility for business development, finance and administration. He has gained experience of partnering and business operations at leading international investment banks, and will now focus on the partnering of the AFFiRiS programs, whose clinical data have been published in recent months.

Prior to his appointment at AFFiRis, he was head of pharma practice at Rothschild investment bank in London where he had also been head of the European pharmaceutical sector. He has advised Roche in mergers and acquisitions and finance transactions such as the acquisition of Genentech. Before this, he was head of healthcare and investment banking at HSBC in London.

He said:  “In the industry, AFFiRiS is one of the leading companies in the field of therapeutic vaccines – this is without a doubt one of the most exciting treatment approaches for chronic diseases existing at the moment. I am delighted to contribute my years of experience in the pharmaceutical and biotech industry to help finding new partners for the further development of AFFiRiS programs.”

