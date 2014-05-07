Once-monthly Invega Sustenna reduces risk of relapse in schizoaffetive disorder

US health care giant Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) subsidiary Janssen Pharmaceuticals has released positive results of its schizoaffective relapse prevention study of once-monthly atypical long-acting antipsychotic Invega Sustenna (paliperidone palmitate).
The trial found Invega Sustenna met its primary endpoint of delayed time to and reduced risk of relapse compared to placebo as monotherapy and adjunctive therapy in patients with schizoaffective disorder. Invega Sustenna also showed significant efficacy in manic and depressive mood symptoms and psychosis, and improved and maintained patient functioning.
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