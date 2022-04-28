Once-weekly insulin icodec bests reduction in HbA1c vs insulin degludec

Danish diabetes care giant Novo Nordisk (NOV: N) today announced headline results from the ONWARDS 2 trial, a Phase IIIa, 26-week efficacy and safety treat-to-target trial investigating once-weekly insulin icodec versus insulin degludec in 526 people with type 2 diabetes switching from daily insulin.

The trial achieved its primary endpoint of demonstrating non-inferiority in reducing HbA1c at week 26 with insulin icodec compared to insulin degludec.

From an overall baseline HbA1c of 8.13%, once-weekly insulin icodec achieved a superior reduction in estimated HbA1c of 0.93% compared to 0.71% for insulin degludec (estimated treatment difference: -0.22%).