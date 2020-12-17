Monday 12 January 2026

Oncoceutics out-licenses ONC201 for Greater China to CR Sanjiu

17 December 2020
Privately-held US drug developer Oncoceutics says it has out-licensed the rights to the company’s lead compound, ONC201, for Greater China to China Resources Sanjiu Medical & Pharmaceutical (CR Sanjiu).

In return for the license and future rights, CR Sanjiu will make a multi-part payment to Oncoceutics including undisclosed upfront payments, milestone payments, and royalties. CR Sanjiu will also be responsible for the execution of clinical trials required to obtain Marketing Authorization in China and the commercialization of ONC201 in the Chinese market.

“We are thrilled to form this partnership with CR Sanjiu whose dedication to innovative therapies and make them the ideal collaborators to bring ONC201 to Chinese patients with H3 K27M-mutant gliomas and other indications,” said Dr Lee Schalop, chief executive of Oncoceutics.

He continued: “This agreement continues the development of ONC201 to be available in global markets, so patients in China who are affected by a serious disease have this therapeutic option. Oncoceutics will work closely with CR Sanjiu to expand the use of ONC201 into other cancers that are similarly responsive to the pathways engaged by ONC201. We are excited by the shared vision between the two companies to introduce a truly novel therapeutic paradigm to a broad selection of tumors that abuse dopamine signaling to promote their growth.”

Represents a medical breakthrough for Chinese patients

