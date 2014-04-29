OncoGenex and Teva’s prostate cancer drug fails in Ph III study

Israel’s Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA) and partner OncoGenex Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: OGXI) released data from a Phase III study of the custirsen which showed no statistically-significant improvement in overall survival in prostate cancer, causing OncoGenex’ shares to plunge 53% to $4.50.

The companies announced results from the Phase III SYNERGY trial, a randomized, open-label, two-arm study comparing the combination of custirsen and standard first-line docetaxel/prednisone therapy to docetaxel/prednisone alone in men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC).

Top-line survival results indicate the addition of custirsen to standard first-line docetaxel/prednisone therapy did not meet the primary endpoint of a statistically significant improvement in overall survival (OS) in men with metastatic CRPC, compared to docetaxel/prednisone alone (median survival 23.4 months versus 22.2 months, respectively; hazard ratio 0.93 and one-sided p-value 0.207).