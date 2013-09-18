Oncology firm Clovis reportedly seeking a buyer

USA-based Clovis Oncology is reportedly exploring strategic options including the sale of the company. Bloomberg reports that Clovis is working with advisers including Credit Suisse AG to help it find a buyer, while the process is still in the early stages and the company is not yet in exclusive talks with any potential acquirer.

Purchases of drugmakers and biotechnology companies are up about 15% in value to $72 billion this year, data compiled by Bloomberg show. Buyers have paid an average premium of 63% for biotechnology companies, the data show.