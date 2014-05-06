Oncology market growth slowing due to fewer breakthroughs and biosimilars, say IMS

The global oncology drug market reached a value of $91 billion in 2013 but growth in the area is slowing, according to a new report released today by the IMS Institute for Healthcare Informatics.

The report, titled Innovation in Cancer Care and Implications for Health Systems, found that annual global spending on oncology medicines has moderated over the past five years, even as a surge in innovative and targeted therapies has brought new therapeutic options to cancer patients and as survival rates continue to increase.

Fewer breakthroughs