Oncology most active therapeutic area for Ph II/III R&D

While metabolic drugs account for one-quarter of drugs recently filed for approval or approved, oncology continues to be the most active therapeutic area for Phase II and III research and development (R&D), according to a new report for health care advisory firm Decision Resources.

Among the top 25 biopharmaceutical companies, oncology is the focus for 30% of Phase II drugs and 22% of Phase III drugs. Decision Resources’ Strategic Insights report - titled R&D Trends: Will Pharma’s Investment Deliver? - other active therapeutic areas of R&D include obesity drugs, anti-diabetics, anti-infectives, central nervous system drugs, musculoskeletal/pain drugs and respiratory drugs.