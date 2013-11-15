Onconova could file NDA for cancer drug rigosertib next year

Analysts at Edison Equity Research have indicated that US biopharma company Onconova Therapeutics (Nasdaq: ONTX) could be in a position to file a New Drug Application for rare cancer drug rigosertib next year.
In a research note, Edison analysts say that the application could be made if the drug meets its primary endpoint in the ONTIME Phase III trial in higher-risk, second-line myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) in the first quarter of 2014.
It adds that oral rigosertib, which is in Phase II trials for lower-risk MDS, could open a much larger market if positive Phase II data are confirmed in a pivotal trial. “With three drug candidates in clinical trials, six active preclinical programs and cash beyond 2014, Onconova appears to be an attractive investment,” noted the analysts, valuing the company at $476 million, or $22.3 per share.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze