Onglyza meets primary safety endpoint in SAVOR CV outcomes trial

Anglo-Swedish drug major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) and US partner Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: MBY) today (September 2) announced positive full results of the SAVOR clinical trial in 16,492 adult patients with type 2 diabetes at high risk for cardiovascular events.

In this study, their drug Onglyza (saxagliptin) met the primary safety objective, demonstrating no increased risk for the primary composite endpoint of cardiovascular death, non-fatal myocardial infarction (MI) or non-fatal ischemic stroke, when added to a patient’s current standard of care (with or without other anti-diabetic therapies), as compared to placebo.

Onglyza, which is indicated as an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve glycemic (blood sugar) control in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus in multiple clinical settings, generated second-quarter 2013 sales of $240 million (+21% year-on-year) for B-MS and $102 million (+28%) for AstraZeneca.