Sunday 11 January 2026

Ono and Seikagaku's osteoarthritis drug edges closer to Japanese market

Pharmaceutical
11 June 2020
Japanese firms Ono Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4528) and Seikagaku Corporation (TYO: 4548) have presented results from a Phase III study of ONO-5704/SI-613 (diclofenac etalhyaluronate) in knee osteoarthritis at the 93rd Annual Meeting of the Japanese Orthopedic Association.

In the Japanese study, 440 patients with knee osteoarthritis received either ONO-5704/SI-613 or a placebo, delivered via six injections into the knee joint cavity every four weeks.

The ONO-5704/SI-613 group demonstrated a statistically-significant difference in the primary endpoint of the study, the mean change in a specified pain score, versus placebo group, from baseline to 12 weeks after the initial administration.

