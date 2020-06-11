Ono and Seikagaku's osteoarthritis drug edges closer to Japanese market

Japanese firms Ono Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4528) and Seikagaku Corporation (TYO: 4548) have presented results from a Phase III study of ONO-5704/SI-613 (diclofenac etalhyaluronate) in knee osteoarthritis at the 93rd Annual Meeting of the Japanese Orthopedic Association.
In the Japanese study, 440 patients with knee osteoarthritis received either ONO-5704/SI-613 or a placebo, delivered via six injections into the knee joint cavity every four weeks.
The ONO-5704/SI-613 group demonstrated a statistically-significant difference in the primary endpoint of the study, the mean change in a specified pain score, versus placebo group, from baseline to 12 weeks after the initial administration.
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It's part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
