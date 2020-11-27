Ono broadens labels for combo therapy in colorectal cancer

Japanese drugmaker Ono Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4528) has broadened the label for a combination therapy of Braftovi (encorafenib), Mektovi (binimetinib) and cetuximab, in colorectal cancer.

The approval from the Japanese medicines regulator covers treatment for people who have progressed after chemotherapy, and is based on results of the global Phase III BEACON CRC study.

People in the trial had seen their cancers progress after one or two prior treatments.