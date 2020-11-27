Sunday 11 January 2026

Ono broadens labels for combo therapy in colorectal cancer

27 November 2020
Japanese drugmaker Ono Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4528) has broadened the label for a combination therapy of Braftovi (encorafenib), Mektovi (binimetinib) and cetuximab, in colorectal cancer.

The approval from the Japanese medicines regulator covers treatment for people who have progressed after chemotherapy, and is based on results of the global Phase III BEACON CRC study.

People in the trial had seen their cancers progress after one or two prior treatments.

