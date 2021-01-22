Monday 12 January 2026

Ono Pharma and Helsinn' Adlumiz approved in Japan

Pharmaceutical
22 January 2021
ono-big

Privately-held Swiss firm Helsinn Group and partner Japan’s Ono Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4528) received manufacturing and marketing approval of Adlumiz (anamorelin hydrochloride) tablet 50mg, a ghrelin receptor agonist, for the treatment of cancer cachexia in malignant tumors of non-small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, pancreatic cancer or colorectal cancer in Japan.

Surprisingly, today’s announcement saw Ono Pharma’s shares fall 1.3% to 3,055 yen by close of Tokyo trading. Ono Pharma filed for approval with the Japanese regulator in November 2018.

Clinical backing

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Helsinn welcomes anamorelin trials publication in Lancet Oncology
23 February 2016
Pharmaceutical
Helsinn and Mundipharma strike anamorelin deal
16 February 2016
Biotechnology
Ono Pharma inks oncology deal with Ribon Therapeutics
2 February 2021
Biotechnology
Ono Pharma inks deals with Numab to develop multi-specific antibody NM49
15 February 2024




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Vanda’s sNDA for Hetlioz rejected again by FDA
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze