Ono Pharma and Helsinn' Adlumiz approved in Japan

Privately-held Swiss firm Helsinn Group and partner Japan’s Ono Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4528) received manufacturing and marketing approval of Adlumiz (anamorelin hydrochloride) tablet 50mg, a ghrelin receptor agonist, for the treatment of cancer cachexia in malignant tumors of non-small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, pancreatic cancer or colorectal cancer in Japan.

Surprisingly, today’s announcement saw Ono Pharma’s shares fall 1.3% to 3,055 yen by close of Tokyo trading. Ono Pharma filed for approval with the Japanese regulator in November 2018.

Clinical backing