Ono sets up subsidiary in South Korea

Japanese drugmaker Ono Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4528) has decided to establish a new fully owned subsidiary in South Korea. A name for the new affiliate has not yet been decided.

Ono established a Seoul branch in April 2001 in South Korea, and has been supporting local development and promotion activities of ONO Products by its licensees, Dong-A ST and Ilsung Pharmaceutical.

While Ono continues to support for promotion of licensees through the subsidiary in scientific aspect in South Korea, where the demand for pharmaceuticals will be increased, Ono plans to commercialize specialty products such as anti-cancer agents through the subsidiary in the future.