Operations at Pharmaceutical Development Section suspended by NIH

The US National Institutes of Health (NIH) Clinical Center has suspended operations of its Pharmaceutical Development Section (PDS) due to the discovery of serious manufacturing problems and lack of compliance with standard operating procedures.
The NIH announced yesterday that, after receiving a complaint, US Food and Drug Administration representatives inspected the PDS in May and found deficiencies that will require the NIH Clinical Center to take corrective action at the facility which makes products for clinical research studies.
Operations of the Pharmaceutical Development Section have been suspended immediately and no products will be made or distributed until all problems are fully understood and corrected. Materials produced by the Section are being systematically tested for contamination.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze