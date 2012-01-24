OPKO Health to acquire Chilean drugmaker; buys cancer tests

Florida, USA-based OPKO Health (NYSE: OPK) had a busy day yesterday, entering into a definitive agreement to acquire ALS Distribuidora Limitada (ALS), a privately-held Chilean pharmaceutical company engaged in the business of importation, commercialization and distribution of pharmaceutical products for private markets, as well as gaining exclusive rights to two biomarkers from a Finnish company.
OPKO will acquire ALS for $4 million in an all cash transaction from Inversiones SVJV Limitada, Inversiones BS Limitada and Inversiones PYTT Limitada, the company revealed. Phillip Frost, OPKO's chairman and chief executive, commented: "This acquisition is an excellent strategic fit as OPKO expands its sales and distribution capabilities, particularly for its new pharmaceutical and diagnostic products.”
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