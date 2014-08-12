OPKO’s Rayaldee Ph III trial meets primary endpoints in SHPT

US drugmaker OPKO Health (NYSE: OPK) has released positive top-line results from the first pivotal Phase III trial of Rayaldee, a first-in-class oral vitamin D prohormone treatment.
This trial is one of two identical randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multi-site studies intended to establish the safety and efficacy of Rayaldee as a new treatment for secondary hyperparathyroidism (SHPT) in patients with stage 3 or 4 chronic kidney disease (CKD) and vitamin D insufficiency. Both trials are the subject of a Special Protocol Assessment (SPA) established with the US Food and Drug Administration in August 2012.
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