OPKO to buy Israel’s Inspiro, gaining rights to new drug delivery technology

US biopharma company OPKO Health (NYSE: OPK) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Inspiro Medical an Israeli medical device company developing a new platform to deliver small molecule drugs such as corticosteroids and beta agonists or larger molecules to treat respiratory diseases. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Inspiromatic offers improved drug deposition to the lower airways of patients and real time data for patient compliance monitoring. The device has an internal microcontroller and flow sensor that controls the delivery of the medication and, using micro-pump technology, dispenses the drug particles at the right speed without the need for forceful inhalation.