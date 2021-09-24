Oral chemo option backed by positive overall survival data

Otsuka Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4578) company Astex Pharmaceuticals has provided new Phase III data from the ASCERTAIN trial of Inqovi (decitabine/cedazuridine).

Presented at the International Congress on Myelodysplastic Syndromes in Toronto, Canada, the updated results show median overall survival (OS) of 31.7 months.

The trial is evaluating Inqovi in people with intermediate and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), including chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, indications for which the therapy secured US approval in July 2020.