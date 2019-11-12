Friday 6 February 2026

Oramed soars on successful oral insulin trial

Pharmaceutical
12 November 2019
oramedbig

Shares of Israeli diabetes specialist Oramed Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ORPM) shot up 23.8% to $3.02 in pre-market US trading today, after it announced positive results from the initial cohort of the Phase IIb trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of its lead oral insulin candidate, ORMD-0801, which has the potential to be the first commercial oral insulin capsule for the treatment of diabetes.

The much anticipated placebo-controlled, double-blinded, randomized, 90-day dose-ranging Phase IIb trial in type 2 diabetes (T2D) patients with inadequate glycemic control on oral antihyperglycemic agents, assessed the change in A1C, the primary efficacy endpoint, from baseline to week 12, as well as safety endpoints, when ORMD-0801 was given in different regimens across a dose range.

Patients randomized in the trial to once-daily ORMD-0801 achieved a reduction in mean A1C of 0.60% from baseline, or a reduction of 0.54% adjusted for placebo (p value = 0.036). This 0.54% reduction in A1C is considered clinically meaningful, reflecting an improved glucose control that would result in reduced risk of developing diabetes-related complications.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Oramed keeps up the pace in oral insulin race
9 May 2019
Pharmaceutical
Oramed signs up to $50 million deal for oral insulin capsule in China
1 December 2015
Biotechnology
FDA action 'provides potential for chemically synthesized follow-on insulins'
18 December 2019
Biotechnology
Huge potential for oral insulin candidate, says Oramed CEO Nadav Kidron
30 May 2018




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Biogen 4th-quarter 2025 results beat forecasts
Biotechnology
Biogen 4th-quarter 2025 results beat forecasts
6 February 2026
Biotechnology
Idorsia progresses lucerastat as the potential first oral therapy for Fabry disease
6 February 2026
Pharmaceutical
The Pharma Letter M&A round-up - January 2026
6 February 2026
Biotechnology
Generate: Biomedicines latest to line up IPO
6 February 2026
Pharmaceutical
TrumpRx debuts with cash-pay coupons for over 40 drugs
6 February 2026
Biotechnology
ADARx Pharmaceuticals names Donald Fong as chief medical officer
6 February 2026
Biotechnology
Cambridge clears path for £3 billion infrastructure boost
6 February 2026

Company Spotlight

Veradermics
A US-based clinical-stage dermatology company developing non-hormonal therapies for common skin and hair conditions.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

The Pharma Letter M&A round-up - January 2026
6 February 2026
TrumpRx debuts with cash-pay coupons for over 40 drugs
6 February 2026
SVF Vaccines to take over Novakand in reverse acquisition
6 February 2026
Phase III win for Bayer's heart med asundexian
6 February 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2026

 |  Headless Content Management with Blaze