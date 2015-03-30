Orexigen appoints Tom Cannell as chief commercial officer

US pharma company Orexigen Therapeutics (Nasdaq: OREX) has announced that Tom Cannell has joined as chief commercial officer.

He will take over from Mark Booth, and joins the company after 27 years at Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK), where he held a variety of senior leadership roles such as president of Merck Canada. He has experience in global commercialization, consumer marketing and sales operations.

Mike Narachi, chief executive of Orexigen, said: "We are thrilled to welcome Tom to Orexigen. The strong launch of Contrave (naltrexone HCl/bupropion HCl) in the United States and the recent approval of Mysimba (naltrexone HCl/bupropion HCl) in Europe provide Orexigen with valuable strategic options. We will benefit from Tom's international commercial experience and strong leadership qualifications as we advance our global partnering discussions and evaluate the opportunity to retain or exercise strategic commercial rights for Contrave or Mysimba."