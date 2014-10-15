Orexigen earns total $100 million milestone on Contrave

US biopharma company Orexigen Therapeutics (Nasdaq: OREX) says it has earned a $70 million milestone payment from partner Takeda Pharmaceuticals (TYO: 4502) related to the shipment of weight management drug Contrave (naltrexone HCI and bupropion HCI extended release) to pharmacy wholesalers in preparation for commercial launch.
The milestone is payable within 30 days of invoice. On October 7, Orexigen received $30 million from Takeda in milestone payments that were earned in September with the approval of Contrave by the US Food and Drug Administration and the delivery to Takeda of Contrave launch supplies. Orexigen expects to end 2014 with around $190 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities.
"It's terrific to now enter the commercialization phase for Contrave and to begin earning substantial milestone and royalty payments," said Michael Narachi, chief executive of Orexigen. "We look forward to a well resourced launch by Takeda's cardiometabolic commercial team, which will deploy 900 sales representatives, a large managed care effort, and innovative programs designed to help appropriate patients access Contrave and support them in their efforts to achieve their weight loss goals," he added.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze