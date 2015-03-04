Orexigen shares jump on Contrave trial interim data but FDA orders more cardio studies

The US Food and Drug Administration has said it is “disappointed” by Orexigen Therapeutics’ (Nasdaq: OREX) decision to disclose interim data showing its obesity treatment Contrave (bupropion/naltrexone) reduces the risk of cardiovascular events.

The company’s shares jumped as much as 58% on Tuesday as it revealed results from the LIGHT trial of Contrave, but the FDA had already asked Orexigen to conduct a second study in order to prove the medicine is safe for the heart.

This study looked at 9,000 obese patients, and participants who received the drug had a 41% lower risk of a heart attack and stroke than those in the placebo arm.