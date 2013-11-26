Orexigen to resubmit US NDA for obesity drug Contrave

Along with presenting new data for its weight loss drug candidate Contrave (naltrexone SR and bupropion SR), US biopharma firm Orexigen Therapeutics (Nasdaq: OREX) said it plans to resubmit the New Drug Application for the drug to the US Food and Drug Administration in the next few weeks with potential approval by June 2014.

Orexigen’s shares rose 11.8% to $6.35 in morning trading on Monday (November 25), having risen as much as 22% in pre-market activity.