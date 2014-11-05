Orexo captures 4% opioid dependence market share within year of Zubsolv launch

Emerging Swedish addiction specialist company Orexo has achieved success by capturing a 4% share by volume of the US opioid dependence market a year after its launch of lead product Zubsolv (buprenorphine and naloxone). Research from investment intelligence firm Edison Equity Research has shown the company is continuing with its initiatives to drive further growth through market share gains and market expansion.
These efforts are being supported by ongoing market access improvements, clinical data enabling physician education and the potential approval of a label extension in the third quarter of 2015.
The company is also positioning itself for the future, with operational restructuring and financial strengthening providing greater flexibility to evaluate wider pipeline opportunities, potentially with partners, which includes the commercialization of Zubsolv outside the USA, and Phase III-ready pain program OX51.
