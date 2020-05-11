Orexo gains US rights to deprexis, a digital therapy to help manage depression symptoms

Swedish drug developer Orexo (STO: ORX) saw its shares jump 13% to 79.00 Swedish kronor by early afternoon, after it revealed the acquisition of exclusive US rights to Germany-based GAIA´s deprexis, a digital therapy to help patients manage their symptoms of depression and one of the most researched digital therapies in the world.
Today’s announcement follows two earlier agreements with GAIA where Orexo acquired the exclusive US commercial rights to vorvida, which has been scientifically proven to reduce risky drinking patterns in adults with alcohol use disorder (AUD), and also the exclusive global commercial rights to OXD01, a new digital therapy being developed for the treatment of opioid use disorder (OUD).
The need for digital therapies due to the COVID-19 crisis is unprecedented, the company noted. The COVID-19 crisis and the actions taken to control the pandemic is expected to result in a significant rise in mental illness such as depression and substance abuse.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze