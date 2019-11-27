Orexo gains US rights to vorvida, a digital therapy for alcohol use disorder

Swedish drug developer Orexo (STO: ORX) today announced it has acquired the exclusive US rights to vorvida, a digital therapy for the treatment of alcohol use disorder (AUD), from GAIA AG, a global leader in digital therapeutics.

Today’s news follows an earlier agreement with GAIA in August 2019, for the exclusive global commercial rights to OXD01, a new digital therapy being developed for the treatment of opioid use disorder (OUD).

Under the terms of the new agreement, Orexo will be responsible for the regulatory approval and commercialization of vorvida in the USA, while GAIA will be entitled to an undisclosed upfront payment, milestone payments as well as royalties. Orexo and GAIA will initiate a dialog with the Food and Drug Administration about the regulatory pathway, the outcome of which will decide the launch timing and requirement for additional investments in the development of vorvida for the US market.