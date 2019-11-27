Saturday 28 February 2026

Orexo gains US rights to vorvida, a digital therapy for alcohol use disorder

Pharmaceutical
27 November 2019
orexo-logo-big

Swedish drug developer Orexo (STO: ORX) today announced it has acquired the exclusive US rights to vorvida, a digital therapy for the treatment of alcohol use disorder (AUD), from GAIA AG, a global leader in digital therapeutics.

Today’s news follows an earlier agreement with GAIA in August 2019, for the exclusive global commercial rights to OXD01, a new digital therapy being developed for the treatment of opioid use disorder (OUD).

Under the terms of the new agreement, Orexo will be responsible for the regulatory approval and commercialization of vorvida in the USA, while GAIA will be entitled to an undisclosed upfront payment, milestone payments as well as royalties. Orexo and GAIA will initiate a dialog with the Food and Drug Administration about the regulatory pathway, the outcome of which will decide the launch timing and requirement for additional investments in the development of vorvida for the US market.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
US FDA update on new pathway for digital health innovations
8 January 2019
Pharmaceutical
Mundipharma and Orexo file for EU approval of Zubsolv in opioid dependence
4 October 2016
Pharmaceutical
Orexo submits US filing for digital therapeutic vorvida
6 March 2020
Pharmaceutical
Digital therapies brought forward for addiction, depression
2 July 2020




Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Santhera’s Agamree wins Spanish reimbursement
Pharmaceutical
Santhera’s Agamree wins Spanish reimbursement
27 February 2026
Pharmaceutical
Encouraging results for Bayer’s targeted radionuclide therapy 225Ac-PSMA-Trillium in prostate cancer
27 February 2026
Pharmaceutical
Avidity-Novartis deal spins out Atrium Therapeutics
27 February 2026
Pharmaceutical
February batch of novel medicines recommended for approval by EMA/CHMP
27 February 2026
Pharmaceutical
FDA grants accelerated approval for Hernexeos
27 February 2026
Pharmaceutical
Latin America advances regulatory harmonization through greater ICH engagement
27 February 2026
Biotechnology
Galderma’s Nemluvio provides long-term disease control in prurigo nodularis
27 February 2026

Company Spotlight

Neurizon Therapeutics
A clinical-stage biotechnology company developing disease-modifying treatments for neurodegenerative diseases, with a primary focus on amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and broader neurodegenerative biology. Neurizon aims to advance its lead small-molecule candidate into pivotal clinical testing and position it for regulatory evaluation and eventual patient access.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Santhera’s Agamree wins Spanish reimbursement
27 February 2026
Encouraging results for Bayer’s targeted radionuclide therapy 225Ac-PSMA-Trillium in prostate cancer
27 February 2026
Avidity-Novartis deal spins out Atrium Therapeutics
27 February 2026
February batch of novel medicines recommended for approval by EMA/CHMP
27 February 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2026

 |  Headless Content Management with Blaze