Thursday 8 January 2026

Orexo gets £5 million milestone for Abstral in Europe; Zubsolv continues strong growth in the USA

Pharmaceutical
18 December 2014
orexo-logo-big

The annual sales in Europe of Abstral, a rapidly-disintegrating, sublingual formulation of fentanyl, have passed 60 million euros ($74.4 million) during 2014, which triggers a milestone payment of million £5 million ($7.8 million) to Sweden’s Orexo (STO:ORX) from the commercial partner in Europe, ProStrakan, a subsidiary of Japanese drugmaker Kyowa Hakko Kirin (TYO: 4151).

According to the June 2012 agreement with ProStrakan for Abstral sales in Europe, Orexo receive a fixed and non-conditional royalty of £55 million, a variable royalty for annual sales exceeding 42.5 million euros and milestone payments of up to 10 million euros. The threshold for the variable royalty was reached during the third quarter and Orexo will receive royalty for all sales of Abstral in Europe in the fourth quarter. The fixed and non-conditional Abstral royalties will reach million 174 Swedish kronor ($23.2 million) for the full year. The fixed payment will be fully recognized in the P&L by May 2015 and will have no cash impact, as the payments have all been received.

“The development of Abstral enables Orexo to further invest in the commercialization and development of Zubsolv [buprenorphine and naloxone], accelerating the positive momentum for the product and the overall market for opioid dependence treatment,” said Nikolaj Sørensen, chief executive and president of Orexo.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
Biotechnology
Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026
Engitix adds $25m to fuel ECM-driven push in cancer and fibrosis
8 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze