Orexo gets US FDA approval for opioid dependence drug Zubsolv

Swedish drug developer Orexo (STO: ORX) today (July 4) received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for Zubsolv (buprenorphine/naloxone) sublingual tablet CIII, for use as maintenance treatment for people suffering from opioid dependence.
The company said it expects the product, which will become the first competitor to Reckitt Benckiser’s Suboxone (buprenorphine and naloxone sublingual tablets), to bring in sales of at least $500 million a year. Orexo's shares rose 11.7% to 73.75 kronor in mid-morning trading on the news.
Zubsolv is a once-daily under-the-tongue tablet that dissolves within minutes. Orexo said that compared with other buprenorphine/naloxone treatments, Zubsolv has higher bioavailability, faster dissolve time, and smaller tablet size with a new menthol taste. Zubsolv will be launched in September in the USA by Orexo US and its partner Publicis Touchpoint Solutions.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze