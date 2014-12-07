Thursday 8 January 2026

Orexo presents new Ph III data for Zubsolv

Pharmaceutical
7 December 2014

The US subsidiary of Swedish drug developer Orexo (STO: ORX) says that, in the ISTART Phase III study, Zubsolv (buprenorphine and naloxone) sublingual tablet (CIII) demonstrated comparable patient retention in treatment at day 15 versus Suboxone film (Reckitt Benckiser’s buprenorphine and naloxone brand).

Zubsolv also demonstrated no increased rate of withdrawal symptoms or opioid cravings versus Suboxone film at day 15 and day 22, according to the new data presented at the 25th Annual Meeting and Symposium of the American Academy of Addiction Psychiatry (AAAP) in Aventura, Florida, USA. AAAP marks the first time these data are presented in a peer-reviewed forum, following the release of top-line results in June 2014.

“We look forward to unveil these findings of the ISTART/006 study – the largest clinical trial ever conducted in the United States to assess buprenorphine/naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence – reinforcing our dedication to advance research in leveraging medication-assisted treatment for opioid dependence,” said Michael Sumner, chief medical officer, Orexo US, adding: “Despite an average 26% to 32% lower dose of buprenorphine in Zubsolv compared to that in Suboxone film used, Zubsolv showed comparable efficacy to Suboxone film, which may help reduce the potential for misuse.”

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
Biotechnology
Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026
Engitix adds $25m to fuel ECM-driven push in cancer and fibrosis
8 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze