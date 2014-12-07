Orexo presents new Ph III data for Zubsolv

The US subsidiary of Swedish drug developer Orexo (STO: ORX) says that, in the ISTART Phase III study, Zubsolv (buprenorphine and naloxone) sublingual tablet (CIII) demonstrated comparable patient retention in treatment at day 15 versus Suboxone film (Reckitt Benckiser’s buprenorphine and naloxone brand).
Zubsolv also demonstrated no increased rate of withdrawal symptoms or opioid cravings versus Suboxone film at day 15 and day 22, according to the new data presented at the 25th Annual Meeting and Symposium of the American Academy of Addiction Psychiatry (AAAP) in Aventura, Florida, USA. AAAP marks the first time these data are presented in a peer-reviewed forum, following the release of top-line results in June 2014.
“We look forward to unveil these findings of the ISTART/006 study – the largest clinical trial ever conducted in the United States to assess buprenorphine/naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence – reinforcing our dedication to advance research in leveraging medication-assisted treatment for opioid dependence,” said Michael Sumner, chief medical officer, Orexo US, adding: “Despite an average 26% to 32% lower dose of buprenorphine in Zubsolv compared to that in Suboxone film used, Zubsolv showed comparable efficacy to Suboxone film, which may help reduce the potential for misuse.”
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze